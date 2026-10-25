Morgan State lets 14-point lead slip away in overtime loss to Howard

BALTIMORE, Md. — Morgan State appeared to be on its way to snapping its recent skid against regional rival Howard. Instead, a fourth-quarter collapse and stunning overtime interception sent the Bears to a 26-20 loss.

Howard's Ben Chandler IV returned an interception 87 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime, giving the Bison their eighth victory over Morgan State in their last nine meetings.

Morgan State entered the game 5-2, while Howard came in at 3-4. Before this game, the Bears led the all-time series 47-36-3, but Howard has controlled the rivalry in recent years, including an overtime victory last season.

Neither offense found the end zone during a defensive first half. Morgan State kicked two field goals in the first quarter before Howard answered with two in the second, sending the teams into halftime tied at 6.

Morgan State's defense took over in the third quarter, forcing Howard into three consecutive three-and-outs. Bryce Djossou helped set the tone with a sack as the Bears kept the Bison offense in check.

The Bears finally broke through offensively late in the third.

Quarterback Cameron Edge connected with Joseph Towler on a quick pass, and Towler made a defender miss, picked up a block and raced into the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown. The score gave Morgan State a 13-6 advantage.

Morgan State extended its lead early in the fourth quarter. With a play breaking down in the red zone, Edge rolled to his right and fired low throw to Alex Simmons, who went down to make the catch for a 14-yard touchdown.

That put Morgan State ahead 20-6, but the Bears wouldn't score again.

Howard finally reached the end zone when Isaiah Freeman scored on a 2-yard run, cutting into Morgan State's lead. After another Bears three-and-out, Freeman found Billy Roberson II for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

That tied the game at 20 with just over three minutes remaining and eventually sent the rivalry matchup to overtime.

Morgan State received the ball first in overtime and faced fourth-and-long. Edge attempted to keep the drive alive, but Chandler intercepted his pass and returned it 87 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Howard's 26-20 victory marked the second straight year the Bison defeated Morgan State in overtime.

Afterward, Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson pointed to penalties, execution and complacency as factors in the loss.

“Our execution in all those drives, we end up having a penalty on those drives and we ended up getting behind the sticks and like I said, you can't do that and win ballgames,” Wilson said. “It's already 1st-and-10, can't be 1st-and-15, 1st-and-20 because of self-inflicted wounds and we did that today and we showed some of our immaturity at times today on the field.”

Wilson said the Bears failed to finish after controlling much of the game.

“Once again I think we got complacent,” Wilson said. “We were shutting them out for the most part of the game and at the end, they were able to get it done when they needed to and they won the ballgame. Our guys, we didn't execute any time that we needed to at the end.”

Morgan State will have a short turnaround, returning home Thursday to face South Carolina State.