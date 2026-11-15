Annapolis Holiday Market returns for two weekends in December at new location

The Annapolis Holiday Market is returning this December with more shopping, food and entertainment at a new location.

The annual market will take place over two weekends, December 4–6 and December 11–13, near the intersection of Jennifer Road and West Street at Annapolis Mall.

Traditionally held at City Dock, the market is moving this year because of ongoing construction along the downtown waterfront.

More than 100 vendors will offer handcrafted gifts, jewelry, pottery, home décor and specialty foods.

Visitors can also enjoy holiday treats like hot chocolate, apple cider, bratwursts, pretzels and cookies.

Live entertainment will include local choirs, dance groups and bands, along with performances by Tuba Christmas and excerpts from It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Market hours:



Friday, December 4: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 5: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 6: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, December 11: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 12: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 13: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

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