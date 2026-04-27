CECIL COUNTY, M.d. — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

This week, we honor Robert Bell, an E6 serving in the 287th Army Band on active duty.

Robert is more than a dedicated soldier. He’s a great father, a loving husband, and a trusted friend within the community. Those who know him say his generosity and spirit make him an inspiration on and off the job.

Veteran Spotlight: Robert Bell

When he’s not serving his country, Robert’s passion takes him somewhere unexpected: the world of Armored Combat. For the past four years, he has been competing in the sport, engaging in medieval-style battles with swords, an activity he loves sharing with others.

Courtesy: Roger Young

Known as the consummate teacher, Robert is quick to put on his armor and demonstrate the sport to anyone curious. Whether it’s introducing newcomers to the basics, educating audiences on the history behind the combat, or giving them a fully immersive experience, he serves as an ambassador for the armored combat community.

Robert’s life is a reminder that service comes in many forms through defending the nation, supporting loved ones, and sharing passions that bring joy and connection to others.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.