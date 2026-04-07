'Healing through controlled violence’: Veteran creates unique space for trauma survivors in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — What looks like medieval combat inside an Elkton gym is actually a space focused on healing.

WATCH: Veteran creates unique space for trauma survivors in Elkton Veteran creates unique space for trauma survivors in Elkton

“Armored AF is a nonprofit foundation that focuses on education and mental health,” said Roger Young, founder of Armored AF Foundation and Armored Combat Elkton. “Our primary focus on mental health is veterans and at-risk youth… Our mission is to create a place of healing for trauma survivors.”

Young, a veteran, said his own experience inspired the mission.

“I’m a veteran, US Army Reserve and active duty US Air Force,” he said.

After leaving the military, Young said he struggled for years to adjust.

“I got out of the service in 1986, so I struggled with my own demons for years and years and years,” he said.

He later found armored combat, which he said gave him something he had been missing since his service.

“I found what I had been looking for when I left the service, which was that camaraderie you develop in the service,” Young said.

That sense of connection is now at the center of his work, which supports both veterans and civilians dealing with trauma.

“We have domestic violence. We have sexual abuse. We have cancer survivors. We have suicide survivors… we have PTSD survivor syndrome veterans,” he said. “So it’s shared trauma.”

Participants train in full armor, engaging in controlled combat. Young describes it as “healing through controlled violence.”

“We’re healing through cognitive behavioral therapy… we’re rewiring the brain,” he said.

Despite the intensity, he said the environment is supportive and community-driven.

“This is a community where you’re gonna get in a ring and you’re gonna literally try to beat the living daylights out of your opponent… and then as soon as you get out, you’re gonna hug,” Young said.

The program is open to anyone.

“Anyone can come… we have doctors, lawyers, surgeons, teachers… news people,” he said.

At the center of it all is a message Young hopes reaches anyone who may be struggling.

“You’re not alone. No one is left behind.”