Stray Kids announce Baltimore stop at M&T Bank Stadium on 2027 ‘RUN IT’ world tour

K-pop group Stray Kids is bringing its 2027 world tour to Baltimore.

The group will perform at M&T Bank Stadium on June 22, 2027, as part of its newly announced “RUN IT” world tour.

Baltimore is one of several North American stops on the tour, which also includes shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami and the New York area before heading to Europe.

Tickets will first be available through a STAY Membership Presale on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. An artist presale begins later that day at 3 p.m., with fans required to register by Sunday, Nov. 15.

The general public sale begins Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

The tour supports Stray Kids’ latest release, THIS & THAT, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Member Lee Know will not participate in the North American and European portions of the tour while completing mandatory military service, according to the tour announcement.

The Stray Kids show will bring another major K-pop act to M&T Bank Stadium, less than a year after BTS performed two nights at the Baltimore stadium in August 2026.

Click here to sign up for the presale.

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