Parkville homicide investigation underway after barricade situation, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a homicide in Parkville following a barricade situation that began Saturday evening.

Police say the incident started around 7 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the 0 block of Bayberry Court for a report of a person in crisis.

When officers arrived, the situation turned into a standoff, according to Baltimore County Police.

Investigators say the person in crisis shot himself and another person inside the home. The second person died at the scene.

The man, who is now a suspect, was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Baltimore County police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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