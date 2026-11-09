Veterans honored for their service after service

TOWSON, Md. — Sunday, Baltimore County and Towson University honored veterans for their continued service to the community.

Army Veteran Tezhra Tucker won Woman Veteran of the Year.

"It's an honor that somebody actually recognized it," Tucker said.

Marine Corps Veteran O'Neil Johnson Jr. won Male Veteran of the Year.

“I’m on cloud nine. I’m still pinching myself," Johnson told WMAR-2 News.

Tucker retired from the Army in 1998.

“I was in the 101st airborne division. I was in the 6th infantry division. I was in the 2nd infantry division. I was in the 82nd Airbone division.”

Johnson retired in 2012.

"I went to Parris Island. I put my feet on the yellow footprints and my whole world changed," he said remembering the clear visual of following in other footsteps.

They were honored at the 4th annual Veterans Day Celebration, Tucker, for providing essential resources and aid to veterans.

“I take veterans to their appointments instead of just dropping them off. I sit in the appointment with them so that they can understand the medications that they’re being given.”

Johnson was awarded for his work for starting a nonprofit, Silent Veterans, to connect the community with anything they may need.

“[That includes] VA claims, economic issues, medical issues, homelessness."

The event also provided help with an extensive resource fair for attendees.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier also announced the county's commitment to helping with $200,000 set aside in the budget for those who've served.

For Tucker and Johnson, choosing to help veterans was one of the easiest choices to make.

“So that they can have an outlet, that they can enjoy the rest of their lives. They know that if they pick up the phone and call someone, that someone will be there to help them," Tucker said.

"It was a mission, it was a passion of love to do that," Johnson told us.

A Student Veteran of the Year was also honored, Marine Corps Veteran and Towson University Student Ryan Shrake.