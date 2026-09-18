Veteran Spotlight: Army Major Gregory Ford

This week's Veteran Spotlight honors Major Gregory Ford, a Baltimore native whose nearly 30-year military career matches his commitment to serving communities at home and abroad.

Ford began his military career as an enlisted U.S. Army Field Artillery soldier before earning a commission as an officer. Over the years, he served in locations around the world, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, South Korea, Germany and Lithuania.

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Although military assignments took him across the country and overseas, Ford has always maintained strong ties to Maryland. In addition to his Army service, Ford founded Forever Baltimore, Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on community service, charitable giving and bringing people together to make a positive impact. Through the organization, he and its members have raised more than $67,000 for over 65 nonprofit organizations and community causes.

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As Ford prepares to retire from the Army after nearly three decades of service, he plans to return home to Maryland and continue giving back to the community he loves. His story reflects a lifetime of service, from military leadership and mentorship to community involvement, faith and family.

WMAR's Veteran Spotlight proudly recognizes Major Gregory Ford for his dedication to his country and his continued commitment to making a difference in the Baltimore community.

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