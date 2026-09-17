Gwynn Oak Park reopens with new playground, pavilions and upgraded amenities

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning to mark the reopening of the newly renovated Gwynn Oak Park.

The enhancements added to the park include a comfort station, pavilions, a new playground and an upgraded walking path. The park also features expanded parking and a historical sign at the entrance.

Julian Jones spoke at the ceremony.

"When I look at the park today, as you mentioned, County Executive Klausmeyer, you talk about the kids making noise, having a good time. This is what it's all about. This is one of the things that our government does best, of course we always have to keep everybody safe, but also we have to worry about making sure that the citizens of Baltimore County have terrific amenities that they can enjoy so they can improve their quality of life while living here in Baltimore County so making these type of investments in parks," Jones said.

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