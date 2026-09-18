Families and fans attend Alonso Foundation's movie night at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE, Md. — Pete Alonso and his wife hosted a movie night at Camden Yards on Thursday to benefit their philanthropic foundation.

Families and fans came out to watch 'The Secret Life of Pets' at Orioles Park. The movie choice, appropriate to their mission.

"We chose this film because it perfectly captures the heart of our mission: recognizing that every animal has a unique personality, a story to tell, and a deep desire for companionship," the Alonso Foundation wrote in promotional materials for the event. "Just as the characters in the movie look out for one another, the Alonso Foundation looks out for the animals often overlooked in the shelter system."

BARCS was outside Camden Yards on Thursday with adoptable pets as part of the evening's festivities.

WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz

"We've been looking forward to this event for a really long time," said Orioles' first baseman Pete Alonso. "We're just really pleased with the turnout, and Baltimore has just welcomed us with open arms."

All the proceeds from Thursday night's event go toward the Alonso Foundation, which supports animal shelters, mental health services for veterans, and disaster relief organizations, as well as donating school supplies for kids.

It's not only about providing funds for the causes they feel passionate about, Alonso says.

"We also want to recognize the other organizations that are doing such great work," he told WMAR-2 News.

He also talked about what he's doing to celebrate his 300th home run.

"So, because of homer number 300, we're going to cover 300 pet adoption fees, we're going to provide 300 wellness kits for veterans in need, also we're going to provide 300 meals to some hospital workers who are keeping people alive, you know, who are in the thick of it," Alonso says. "So as people who like those things that we hold near and dear to our heart, we just want to create a positive impact that way.

You can learn more about the Alonso Foundation here.