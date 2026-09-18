Dry for Friday with rain on the way

Good morning, happy Friday.

Overall, we are looking at a comfortable day ahead, with temperatures in the 80s. Clouds will be present for the morning and afternoon hours. Rain is looking to hold off until the second half of the weekend. North winds will make it feel a little cooler than at times Friday. Temperatures take a little dive over the next several days, including the equinox on Tuesday. Rain chances linger past Sunday.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.