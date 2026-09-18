'It enriched me': Caregiver honored for nearly 30 years of service to adults with disabilities

BALTIMORE, Md. — When Fannie Hughes first took a weekend job at L.I.F.E., Inc. in the 1990s for $5.25 an hour, some people questioned why she would add the work to an already established career.

More than 29 years later, that decision is being celebrated as the foundation of a legacy that touched countless lives.

Hughes, who recently retired from L.I.F.E., an organization that supports adults with disabilities, was recognized during Direct Support Professional Recognition Week for her decades of commitment to helping participants thrive in their communities.

"I've learned to be very patient and look at things from a different perspective," Hughes said. "It enriched me, made me a better person. It's nice to know that people recognize you. I have had a wonderful relationship with L.I.F.E."

At 25, she started working in Baltimore City Public Schools doing administrative work for special education. Inspired in part by her nephew, who has Down syndrome, Hughes wanted to make an even greater impact.

So she started working weekends for minimum wage at L.I.F.E.

"They said, 'Why are you taking a $5.25 job and you work for the city?'" Hughes recalled. "I said, 'I can't afford volunteer work!' And I love being with this community."

With support from her family, Hughes spent years balancing her weekday responsibilities with weekend caregiving duties, often working seven days a week.

"I mostly took care of doing the cooking, cleaning, taking care of the clients and doing medication," she said.

When asked how she managed such a demanding schedule for so many years, Hughes offered a simple explanation.

"I just did," she said with a laugh. "It wasn't hard."

Leaders at L.I.F.E. say her dedication was remarkable, especially in a profession where staffing can be challenging.

"That historically is a hard position to fill," said Haywood Davis Jr., Executive Director of L.I.F.E. "She has done it with us for 29 years. Totally awesome."

Taylor Epps Some of Fannie's coworkers at L.I.F.E. Inc.

Colleagues described Hughes as someone willing to do whatever was needed to support participants.

"There's nothing you can ask Miss Fannie to do in terms of providing care that she is not willing to do," said Peter Shitta, Program Coordinator at L.I.F.E. "She sometimes will go above and beyond."

They say she consistently found ways to help them stay engaged in the community.

"The participants she cared for have very heavy, challenging behaviors," Shawan Murchison, Director of Community Living said. "She was able to recognize and come up with a strategy to make sure they were actively engaged in the community on the weekends as well."

Over the years, she traveled with participants to destinations including New York, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.

Fannie Hughes Fannie on the go with one of her clients

"All my clients have been non-verbal," Hughes said. "One client I've been with 25 years, one was 20."

During a recent recognition event, L.I.F.E. honored numerous direct support professionals, but organizers carved out a special moment to celebrate Hughes and thank her for nearly three decades of service.

For Hughes, a weekend job became a decades-long calling, one defined by compassion, patience and a commitment to helping others live fuller lives. A place she hopes gets more recognition. For more information, click here.