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Trivia Tuesday: Which U.S. state has the fewest tornadoes each year?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday question!
Severe weather season is here, which means it’s time for this week’s Trivia Tuesday! Here’s this week’s question: Which U.S. state has the fewest tornadoes each year? A. Maryland B. Florida C. New Hampshire D. Alaska
Trivia Tuesday: Which U.S. state has the fewest tornadoes each year?
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Severe weather season is here, which means it’s time for this week’s Trivia Tuesday!

Here’s this week’s question: Which U.S. state has the fewest tornadoes each year?

A. Maryland
B. Florida
C. New Hampshire
D. Alaska

Answer: D. Alaska!

Fun fact: Alaska averages fewer than one tornado per year. The last reported tornado occurred on April 19, 2024, and was a weak EF-0.

Other states that see very few tornadoes include Hawaii, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

We’ll see you next week for Trivia Tuesday!

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