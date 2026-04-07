Trivia Tuesday: Which U.S. state has the fewest tornadoes each year?

Severe weather season is here, which means it’s time for this week’s Trivia Tuesday!
Here’s this week’s question: Which U.S. state has the fewest tornadoes each year?
A. Maryland
B. Florida
C. New Hampshire
D. Alaska
Answer: D. Alaska!
Fun fact: Alaska averages fewer than one tornado per year. The last reported tornado occurred on April 19, 2024, and was a weak EF-0.
Other states that see very few tornadoes include Hawaii, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
We’ll see you next week for Trivia Tuesday!