Trivia Tuesday: What radar feature indicates a possible tornado on the ground?

We are heading into the heart of severe weather season in Maryland, and today’s Trivia Tuesday question asks:

“What radar feature indicates a possible tornado on the ground?”

A. Hook echo

B. Debris ball

C. Outflow boundary

D. Heavy rain

✅ Answer: B. Debris ball!

Doppler radar is an incredibly useful tool that helps meteorologists save lives during severe weather, but it’s important to distinguish between storms that are simply strong and those capable of producing tornadoes.

When analyzing radar, meteorologists often look for a hook echo (shown below), which can indicate a rotating thunderstorm. However, rotation alone does not necessarily mean a tornado is on the ground — it simply means the storm has the potential to produce one.

The number one radar signature that screams TORNADO is the presence of a debris ball, which appears as a bright red, pink, or even magenta area on radar. It’s typically located just south of the hook echo.

Why are the colors so bright? Normally, radar detects rain, snow, or hail. But in these rare scenarios, the radar is actually detecting debris — such as trees, homes, or even vehicles — being lofted into the air by the tornado itself.

Stay safe this severe weather season!

Dylan