Trivia Tuesday: What month does Maryland see the highest number of tornadoes?

Trivia Tuesday!
Which month are you most likely to see a tornado in Maryland?
A. March
B. April
C. May
D. June
Answer: D. June!
Based on tornado records dating back to 1950, June accounts for about 19% of all tornadoes in Maryland, making it the most active month. July and May rank second and third.
So why June?
It’s the perfect setup:
- Increasing heat and humidity
- Longer days → more daytime heating
- Favorable conditions for strong thunderstorms
On average, Maryland sees around 7 tornadoes per year, with Frederick County leading the state in total tornado reports.