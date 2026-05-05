Trivia Tuesday: What month does Maryland see the highest number of tornadoes?

Trivia Tuesday!

Which month are you most likely to see a tornado in Maryland?

A. March

B. April

C. May

D. June

Answer: D. June!

Based on tornado records dating back to 1950, June accounts for about 19% of all tornadoes in Maryland, making it the most active month. July and May rank second and third.

So why June?

It’s the perfect setup:



Increasing heat and humidity

Longer days → more daytime heating

Favorable conditions for strong thunderstorms

On average, Maryland sees around 7 tornadoes per year, with Frederick County leading the state in total tornado reports.