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Trivia Tuesday: What month does Maryland see the highest number of tornadoes?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday question!
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Trivia Tuesday!

Which month are you most likely to see a tornado in Maryland?

A. March
B. April
C. May
D. June

Answer: D. June!

Based on tornado records dating back to 1950, June accounts for about 19% of all tornadoes in Maryland, making it the most active month. July and May rank second and third.

So why June?
It’s the perfect setup:

  • Increasing heat and humidity
  • Longer days → more daytime heating
  • Favorable conditions for strong thunderstorms

On average, Maryland sees around 7 tornadoes per year, with Frederick County leading the state in total tornado reports.

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