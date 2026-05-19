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Trivia Tuesday: What is the all time highest temperature recorded in Baltimore?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday question!
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Today, we reached 97°F — just shy of tying Baltimore’s all-time record high temperature. So, I decided to make this week’s Trivia Tuesday question all about the heat!

What is the all-time highest temperature ever recorded in Baltimore?

A. 99°F
B. 112°F
C. 107°F
D. 114°F

Answer: C. 107°F!

That record was set on July 10, 1936.

Those historic heat records are in good company, as several of Baltimore’s top five hottest days were remarkably close in temperature. You’ll also notice there’s a tie for the third-hottest temperature on record!

  1. 107°F — July 10, 1936
  2. 106°F — July 22, 2011
  3. 105°F — July 6, 2010
  4. 105°F — August 20, 1983
  5. 105°F — June 29, 1934

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