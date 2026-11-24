BALTIMORE, Md. — U2 is bringing its new world tour to Baltimore.

The band will take the stage at M&T Bank Stadium on Friday, Aug. 20, 2027.

It's part of a 15-show North American run for the "Greatest Show on Earth" world tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

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