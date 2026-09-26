Denton Police Chief George Bacorn killed in crash remembered for 'courage and public service'

George William Bacorn Jr., the longtime Denton police chief, is being remembered for dedicating his life to public service in Caroline County and across Maryland.

Bacorn, 62, was killed Friday morning after a delivery truck crossed the center line on Route 331 in Talbot County and struck his vehicle head-on. In addition to leading the Denton Police Department, he served as head of the MML Chiefs and Sheriffs Association this year.

Gov. Wes Moore, who ordered the Maryland flag lowered to half-staff in Bacorn's honor, remembered him as someone who embodied a life of service.

"Chief Bacorn served as Chief for 36 years, as well as acting as the head of the MML Chiefs and Sheriffs Association this year," Moore said. "He embodied the meaning of serving others and dedicated his life to keeping communities safe for everyone. Denton, Caroline County, and all of Maryland is a better place because of his courage and public service."

Earlier today, I learned that Chief George Bacorn of the Denton Police Department passed away following a motor vehicle collision.



Chief Bacorn served as Chief for 36 years, as well as acting as the head of the MML Chiefs and Sheriffs Association this year. He embodied the… pic.twitter.com/IavbcyJMBB — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) September 25, 2026

Moore asked all Marylanders to join him and his wife Dawn in praying for Bacorn's family, the Denton Police Department, law enforcement colleagues and the community.

The Caroline County Commissioners also released a statement remembering Bacorn.

"The Caroline County Commissioners are deeply saddened by the loss of Denton Police Chief George Bacorn," the commissioners said. "Our hearts are with his family, the Denton Police Department, and everyone in the Town of Denton who loved and worked alongside him. This loss touches us all. Please keep his family and our entire community in your thoughts and prayers."

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