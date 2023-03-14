Towson savoring more time together as Tigers head to WNIT

TOWSON, Md. — When you are playing this late into March it's always a good thing for any college basketball player. The women of Towson Universityare doing just that and get at least one more week together to make some memories and disappoint some opponents.

The Tigers are off to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. They travel to Harvard to play the Crimson on Thursday in the first round of the 64-team tourney.

Towson earned the bid by winning a share of their conference regular season championship and grabbing the No. 1 seed in last week’s Colonial Athletic Association Tourney.

The Tigers fell short in Sunday’s CAA Title game against Monmouth, 80-55. A win could have propelled them to the NCAA Tournament. But, they’re not letting that loss linger. They are still balling and want to do some damage.

"This is honestly very exciting for us," said forward Quinzia Fulmore. "No one wants our season to be over. We still want to play. So, we’re very lucky to be able to play in the WNIT."

"It’s special. Any time we can go to a tournament to show what we have I think it’s just a special opportunity for us," added guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas.

"It’s a life lesson. This is an adversity lesson. When things don’t go your way, you can’t just quit," said head coach Laura Harper, finishing her first season leading Towson. "It’s us and Maryland in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area that are in postseason right now. That is a blessing. That is an opportunity. There are only 64 teams in this field, 64 teams in another field."

The Terrapins are a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Towson is in the WNIT for the second straight year and in a postseason tourney for the third time in 5 years.

The Tigers depart for Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday. Tip time against Harvard on Thursday is set for 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook