Tourney time finds Hounds hosting

BALTIMORE — What seemed highly unlikely just two weeks ago is now a reality for the Loyola University men's basketball team.

They are hosting a conference tournament game.

The Greyhounds (12-19, 7-11) are the No. 8 seed in the Patriot League Tourney. They host No. 9 Holy Cross (10-21, 7-11) on Tuesday night in the first round.

The fact that they get another home game at Reitz Arena is a testament to how well the Hounds have been playing down the stretch. They finished the regular season with back-to-back victories, winning four of their final five games. The finale last Saturday was a thriller over American. Loyola rallied from down nine points in the second half to force overtime and win 83-77 in OT.

The win earned Loyola a chance to take all that momentum into Tuesday night - their first home league tournament game since 2018.

"It’s a great feeling. Being here for five years it’s the first time we have a home playoff game. So, it’s real exciting for everybody at Loyola in general," said graduate guard Kenneth Jones.

"We’re excited. We’ve always said it’s important to play our best ball in February and March. Throughout the season we’ve been improving to get to this point and we’ve been able to go through the ups and downs and the flows of the season. To be doing what we’re doing right now, to get a home game at Reitz for the fans, it’s amazing right now," added graduate guard Jaylin Andrews.

"The fact that we had to play and win that American game for the right to have a home game, I think it puts some of the playoff atmosphere in us and in here early. The fact that we were playing for something and we went and got it, is important for us going forward, because that’s the remaining part of the schedule. It’s win or go home," said head coach Tavaras Hardy.

This will be the second time in a week the Hounds will host Holy Cross. They blew out the Crusaders 90-68 last Wednesday.

Tipoff on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

