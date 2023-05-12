Ravens open the 2023 season against....

BALTIMORE — The Ravens now know when they'll be facing their 2023 opponents.

The 2023 NFL schedule was released Thursday night and the Ravens, along with the rest of the league, know what to expect for the upcoming season.

They open the season at home against the Houston Texans.

For their first away game, they head to Cincinnati for a divisional bout.

In week six, they travel to London to play the Tennessee Titans.

Ravens-Titans is one of five 2023 NFL International Games.

Baltimore is scheduled for a Monday Night Football Christmas showdown at San Francisco in Week 16. This marks the third time in franchise history the Ravens will play on Christmas Day (2016 at Pittsburgh & 2005 vs. Minnesota).

The Ravens are scheduled to play their first primetime game in Week 11 and have four of their final seven games slated for a primetime audience (Week 11 vs. Cincinnati, Week 12 at Los Angeles Chargers, Week 15 at Jacksonville & Week 16 at San Francisco).

Last season, the Ravens were a playoff team finishing the season with a record of 10-7. They played the Cincinnati Bengals and ultimately lost as they were without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson due to injuries.

Jackson recently inked a new contract, making him the highest paid quarterback in the league.

It's a 5-year contract extension worth up to $260 million with $185 million guaranteed.

RELATED: 'I didn't care about other teams, I wanted to be a Raven': Lamar Jackson explains what lead to his new deal

That's not the only thing the Ravens did in the offseason. They added veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor to give Jackson more weapons on offense.

In the draft, the team continued to address other positions.

They selected wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round and linebacker Trent Simpson in the third round.

RELATED: Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Recap: Ravens attack multiple positions of need, look to add more through free agency

Full Ravens 2023 Schedule:

Preseason:

Our 2023 preseason schedule!



Tune into the full schedule release show on NFL Network and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/c9lz0A7CWG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 12, 2023

Regular season: