'I didn't care about other teams, I wanted to be a Raven': Lamar Jackson explains what lead to his new deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson finally reached an agreement on a new contract on the first day of draft day.

On Thursday, Jackson came back to the Castle in Owings Mills to officially get his deal signed.

During the presser Jackson stated that he and the Ravens stayed in constant communication throughout the whole negotiation process.

In regards to his trade request made back in March, Jackson said he's not focused on the past and is more focused on the next five years and today.

Jackson said it meant a lot to him that the Ravens management never gave up in negotiating with him and that the Ravens really made him feel like they wanted him there.

Last week, Jackson texted Decosta that they could potentially get a deal done, in which Decosta replied 'Lamar, I think you just saved my night.'

Decosta was speaking in reference to his Boston Celtics lost in the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' deal had no impact on the negotiations. He also said that he will continue to represent himself going forward.

Jackson's contract contains a no-tag clause and a no-trade clause. It also comes with a $72.5 million signing bonus, the most in league history.

As far as the franchise tag is concerned, Decosta said that placing the tag on Jackson was not an easy decision. He also said that the team talked about it and prayed about the situation.

Jackson said that he didn't really look at other teams as an option during his time on the tag, he wanted to be a Raven and he wants to finish his career in Baltimore.

With the ominous Spongebob meme, Jackson said that was his message to fans let them know that the signing was upon them.

Jackson also expressed his excitement about all the moves the Ravens had made so far in the off-season as well as the draft. He stated that he already took a look at the offense that newly hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken started drawing up.

He wants to throw for 6,000 yards with his newly acquired weapons.

As far as coming back to the field for OTA's, he said he'll be back very soon.