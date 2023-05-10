Watch Now
The Ravens will head to London to play the Titans in the 2023 season

The NFL logo is seen on the pitch ahead of an NFL Academy training session at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The NFL is playing two regular season games in London during October, the Jets verses the Falcon's and the Dolphins against the Jaguars. The NFL Academy is aimed at pre college youngsters to give them a chance show off their talents in a days events. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Posted at 7:21 AM, May 10, 2023
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to London to play the Tennessee Titans.

The game will happen October 15th, that's week 6. Kick off will be at 9:30 a.m. ET, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and televised on the NFL Network.

Ravens-Titans is one of five 2023 NFL International Games.

"We look forward to taking on the Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. "It's exciting to witness and play a role in the NFL's rise in popularity across the globe. This is an incredible opportunity to play in front of and connect with Ravens fans in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe."

This is the second time the Ravens have played overseas. The Ravens played the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

"The excitement we saw from Ravens fans – both local and international – prior to our last game in London was remarkable," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs added. "Our fanbase continues to expand worldwide, particularly in the U.K., where we've seen tremendous support and engagement. A return to London not only benefits the overall growth of the NFL, but also our ability to create new touchpoints for Ravens fans who are accustomed to cheering us on from afar."

The Ravens' full 2023 schedule will be released via the team's digital channels, the NFL Network and NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11.

There will be four other international games:
Falcons-Jaguars in Week 4 at London's Wembley Satdium
Jaguars-Bills in Week 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Dolphins-Chiefs in Week 9 at Germany's Frankfurt Stadium
Colts-Patriots in Week 10 at Germany's Frankfurt Stadium

