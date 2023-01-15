Orioles add 27 players to open the international signing period

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have announced on Sunday that they have signed 27 players to open the international signing period.

Some key signings are shortstop Luis Almeyda, shortstop Joshua Liranzo, infielder Jose Mejia, shortstop Felix Amparo, right-handed pitcher Keeler More, shortstop Luis Guevara and left-handed pitcher Francisco Morao.

Of the 27 total players added, 14 are from the Dominican Republic, 11 are from Venezuela, and one each from Colombia and Cuba.

The signee class includes nine pitchers, eight infielders, six catchers, and four outfielders.

"We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals and their families to Birdland,” said Koby Perez, Orioles Senior Director, International Scouting. “Today’s announcement is tied for the most contract agreements to open the International Signing Period in Orioles history with 2019-20 – as well as the club’s highest-paid international signee, Luis Almeyda – and would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff, and of course the continued support of our international efforts from Mike Elias and the Partnership Group.”

The 27 players that were signed is tied for the most in club history since 2019-2020.