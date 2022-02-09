Morgan State to play Howard University in the first ever NBA HBCU Classic

BALTIMORE — The NBA's first ever HBCU classic is less than two weeks away.

Morgan State University will take on Howard University on February 19 in Cleveland.

The NBA All Star Game is in Cleveland that same weekend.

The league has partnered with AT&T to make this game into a true showcase with NBA legends and celebrities on hand.

Morgan State and Howard will each receive $100,000 for facility upgrades, academic and health services.

There's also going to be special NBA themed merchandise for each school, with sales benefiting both universities.

That game will be shown on ESPN-2.