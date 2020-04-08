Chris Hulse joined WMAR-2 News in June 2021, as an Associate Producer.

Chris attended Waynesburg University, where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Communications with a minor in Film Studies.

In his four years at Waynesburg, Chris was a producer for the campus TV station, and served as President of the Communications Honor Society (Lambda Pi Eta) and General Manager for the campus radio station.

Prior to joining WMAR, Chris worked as a Production Intern with Fox Sports Radio and iHeartMedia in Los Angeles.