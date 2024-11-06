M&T Bank Stadium to host Maryland High School Girls Flag Football Championship

BALTIMORE — The Maryland High School Girls Flag FootballChampionship is this Friday.

It will be played at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens and Under Armour partner in funding the league, now in its second season.

When the league initially launched in Frederick County, only 10 teams participated.

That number's since grown to 53 teams throughout the state.

The single elimination championship tournament will feature the league's top eight teams from Baltimore City, Frederick, Montgomery and Washington Counties.

Current Ravens' Tavius Robinson and Trenton Simpson are expected to attend, along with former players Femi Ayanbadejo, Ray Rice and Terrance West.

Tickets are free and can be obtained here. Gates open at 2:45pm.

