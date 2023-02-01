Frederick County Schools to launch girls flag football league with help from the Ravens, Under Armour

FREDERICK, Md. — The Ravens and Under Armour are helping Frederick County Public Schools develop a girls flag football league.

A pilot program is expected to launch next fall at 10 high schools in the County.

The Ravens have committed three-years worth of grant funding towards the effort.

For their part, Under Armour will provide each team with custom uniforms.

Initial plans call for each team to play competitively in a fall calendar that mirrors other fall school athletic programs.

The Ravens hope the league leads to similar opportunities for other female students at schools throughout the state.

"This girls' flag football initiative aims to pave the way for female student-athletes in every Maryland county to eventually receive these same opportunities well into the future," the Ravens said in a press release. "Ultimately, the Ravens continue to seek opportunities for high schools statewide to develop new and innovative athletic activities that benefit the physical, social and emotional well-being of female student-athletes."