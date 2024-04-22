Ravens, Under Armour expand girls' flag football program to 51 schools in 2024

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour expand their partnership with Maryland public high schools to advance the girls' flag football initiative.

These schools include, Baltimore City Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools and Washington County Public Schools. The program will provide grant funding and uniforms for flag football.

The announcement comes after a successful year of girls' flag football in Frederick County Public Schools.

All participating schools will play competitively in a fall calendar that mirrors other seasonal athletics.

“Since successfully implementing this initiative last year, our key focus has been to expand the reach of girls’ flag football,” Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “The participating schools are pioneering meaningful programs that shape a more inclusive version of our sport and have helped enrich the lives of many female student-athletes. The interest in and advancement of girls’ flag football brings us tremendous pride, and we feel a great deal of responsibility to continue growing this program throughout the state of Maryland.”

The program also grows from 10 schools to 51. In 2023, 280 student-athletes across 10 Frederick County Public Schools participated in the inaugural season of Maryland girls’ flag football.

Under Armour will continue to outfit custom uniforms for each team.