Expanding the playbook for kids who may not see themselves on the field

BALTIMORE — From the practices to the play action, to the pylon, football, like all team sports, is about communication.

In celebration of Latino Heritage Month, the Ravens, Baltimore Linebacker Malik Harrison and USA Football hosted their inaugural bilingual PLAY 60 Flag Football Clinic on Saturday.

The event happened at UTZ Field, which is in Patterson Park.

WMAR Ravens LB Malik Harrison with some mini Ravens

Just about 100 Hispanic children, ranging from ages 6 to 14, learned about the fundamentals of flag football.

"This is an opportunity to have the neighboring community learn about flag football itself. Having this clinic be bilingual is super special because we know our local makeup does just make up one sort of fan."

“It’s super important. These kids are exposed to the Ravens," says Yajaira Rivas, Sr. Marketing & Fan Development Coordinator, with the Baltimore Ravens.

"This [clinic] is super special to make them feel seen and valued, when they are getting experiences that maybe their counterparts are getting in a language that is accessible to them. Being able to hear you know a drill or a coach talk to them in Spanish gives them that safe space, making the platform of the Ravens accessible to them."

Ravens mascot Poe and some of the Ravens cheerleaders were also in attendance