Ravens hold uniform unveiling for new girls' flag football league

Some girls in Frederick County are making history.

They are part of an inaugural season of girls' flag football.

There will be ten teams this fall.

And on Monday they showed off the uniforms they will be wearing.

Ravens mascot Poe was on hand for the big unveiling at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

WMAR spoke with a player about the experience.

"This is amazing. I am making history. On the first ever to be playing semi sport and I'm very honored to be a role model to other students coming up," Said wide receiver Alaina Myers.

She told us she thinks the uniforms are amazing. She likes the colors and how they fit.

Under Armour teamed up with the student athletes to design the uniforms.