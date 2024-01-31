Report: Angelos family to sell Orioles to two billionaires

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are going to be under new ownership, according to Puck News sports correspondent John Ourand.

A group led by private equity billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti is buying the O's for $1.725 billion.

Rubenstein, who is a co-founder of the Carlyle Group, was reported to have been in talks about buying the team back in December 2023.

John Angelos is currently serving as Chairman and CEO of the team.

Rubenstein will reportedly be the "control person," the term the MLB uses for teams' decision-makers.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*