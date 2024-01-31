"I feel lied to": Maryland treasurer blasts Angelos family over Orioles sale

BALTIMORE — Our WMAR-2 News poll shows most fans are excited about new Orioles ownership.

On Tuesday news broke about billionaire private equity investor David Rubenstein buying a controlling stake in the team for $1.725 billion.

Some, however, were critical of the Angelos family's decision to sell the team after three plus decades.

One critic is Maryland treasurer Dereck Davis, who helped negotiate the team's new 30 year lease at Camden Yards.

"I feel lied to, I feel misled," Davis said during Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting.

During negotiations, Davis claims Orioles Chairman John Angelos denied having plans to sell the ball club.

"When you're asking a state for $600 million and on top of that you're asking for more and you're asking for development rights all in the name of we're gonna do this for Baltimore and the State of Maryland and it's people, and how much we love and you knew you weren't even gonna be there," said Davis.

The new lease was finally signed last December, just before it was set to expire.

Throughout the process there were multiple holdups on the Orioles side.

At one point Angelos declined to sign a shorter extension of five -years with Maryland's Stadium Authority.

Davis at the time was outspoken about the delay, saying "it's time we put time lines out there and say get this damn thing done."

After learning of the sale, Davis on Wednesday speculated that could have been the reason why things took so long.

"Maybe that's why it took so long, there were dueling negotiations going on, the sale plus the negotiating with the state," said Davis. "I don't know what to believe at this point about anybody, were they in cahoots on all of this?"

Governor Wes Moore agreed with Davis on the lack of transparency, but expressed the importance of having the franchise remain in Baltimore.

"Keeping the Orioles in Baltimore for the long term was a key priority for this administration and we are proud that this transaction won’t change that," said Moore. "That's why the best way to preserve and protect taxpayer dollars was to making sure that the deal that was done was one that was making sure that these are the Baltimore Orioles, that you were not gonna turn them into the Nashville Orioles, you're weren't gonna turn them into anyone else, this is our team."

Rubenstein's ownership team includes former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Ares co-founder Michael Arougheti, Orioles icon Cal Ripken Jr., basketball hall of famer Grant Hill, and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke. Co-Heads of the Ares Group, Mitchell Goldstein and Michael Smith, along with business person Michele Kang are also involved.

"Our collective goal will be to bring a World Series Trophy back to the City of Baltimore," said Rubenstein. "To the fans I say: we do it for you and can’t do it without you. Thank you for your support.”

According to Forbes, Rubenstein, a 74-year-old native of Northwest Baltimore is the 789th richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion.

Peter Angelos, the family Patriarch purchased the Orioles from Eli Jacobs back in 1993 for $173 million.

Over the past several years Peter's health has deteriorated forcing him to relinquish team control to his son John, leading to court battles with brother Lewis over their father's assets.

The two later settled the lawsuit, leaving the team's future in Baltimore up in the air. For their part the Angelos family says they plan to remain "a major investor" in the team. John, meanwhile, will continue to work as a senior adviser to Rubenstein.

“I am personally committed to helping David and his partners take the franchise to the next level,” said John Angelos. “We think this transaction is great for Major League Baseball and great for the City of Baltimore and Maryland."

Baltimore's Iron Man Cal Ripken Jr. also released a statement expressing his thoughts on becoming part owner of his hometown team.

“I am excited to once again be a part of the Orioles organization and I thank David for including me in the ownership group," said Ripken. "The Orioles have been a part of my life since I was a child, and this is a special day."

The deal is still pending review and approval by MLB’s Ownership Committee and a full vote of MLB ownership.