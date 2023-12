BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles may be under new ownership soon.

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Gillian Tan, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein is in talks to acquire the Baltimore Orioles.

The report says Rubenstein is "among many suitors pursuing transaction."

John Angelos is currently serving as Chairman and CEO of the team.

We've reached out to the team for comment and are waiting to hear back.