'Baltimore the deal is done': Orioles reach 30-year deal to stay at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — "Baltimore, the deal is done," Governor Wes Moore said about the Orioles' lease.

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a partnership that with the State of Maryland that keeps the team at Camden Yards for 30 years.

“From the very beginning I was clear that we would only sign an agreement that puts Maryland taxpayers at the top of mind, keeps the Orioles in Baltimore long-term, and benefits the entire City of Baltimore, and that is exactly what we have done here by extending the Orioles stadium lease at Camden Yards for another thirty years,” said Moore. This agreement will not only benefit the world-class fan experience at Camden Yards, but the entire city as well, and we are thrilled knowing that Maryland will continue to see playoff baseball in Baltimore for years to come.”

Here's how it went down.

The Maryland Stadium Authority approved the new lease for the Orioles with a unanimous vote earlier today, but that was only the first step in the process.

Next, the Board of Public Works needed to approve another measure.

With that done, the lease was approved.

LEASE APPROVED: BPW approved the MSA and Orioles lease agreement. pic.twitter.com/24K2OZp7m2 — Jeff Morgan (@JeffMorganTV) December 18, 2023

Chairman and CEO John Angelos was not present for any part of the meetings. However, a member of the Orioles Executive team did speak at the BPW meeting.