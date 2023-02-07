Angelos family settles bitter court feud with future of Orioles hanging in the balance

BALTIMORE — A long bitter court feud between one of Baltimore's most prominent families came to an end Friday.

Attorneys for the Angelos family filed a joint motion in Baltimore County Circuit Court dropping a series of lawsuits that pitted them against one another.

The lawsuits were settled with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled. Although terms of the agreement were not publicly available, it prevents the family from having to reveal more about their private lives and finances.

It all started last June when Louis Angelos, the younger son of Orioles owner and family patriarch Peter Angelos, sued his brother John, who is the team's current Chairman and CEO, and their mother, Georgia.

It’s believed that Peter set up a trust of his assets, listing Georgia, Lou and John as co-trustees, to split control of his fortune which includes the Orioles, a renown Law Firm and other real estate.

Louis however accused the two of trying to take complete control, with Georgia claiming to have sole authority over Peter's assets.

John has a home in Nashville, Tennessee leading Louis to allege that he intended on either moving the ball club there or selling it.

In the initial lawsuit Louis' lawyers wrote that John “intends to maintain absolute control over the orioles — to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee — without having to answer to anyone.”

John has since said he has no intention of moving the Orioles.

"The Orioles are going to bed here for the long term," John said at a January press conference. "We have been here and I've said many time publicly, unsolicited, unprompted, that we're never going anywhere."

According to Louis, John wanted nothing to do with the Orioles until their father fell ill and was no longer able to operate the team.

That's when he alleged that John and Georgia started making a series of business decisions on their own, keeping him from the family assets against Peter's wishes.

During that time Louis took over his dad's law firm, but that has since been transferred over to a conservatorship leaving its future unclear.

As for the status of the Orioles, that remains somewhat up in the air as well.

The team recently declined to sign a one-time five-year lease extension with the Maryland Stadium Authority to remain at Camden Yards.

Still the Orioles have until December 31 to hash out a new long term agreement.