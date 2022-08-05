Current & former Orioles return to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Past the trade deadline and still knocking on the door of a playoff spot, the Orioles are back in Baltimore with the roster they know they’ll have for the rest of the year.

"From my view I don’t think much has really changed," said centerfielder Cedric Mullins. "At the end of the day it’s still baseball."

Winning baseball.

Following a sweep of Texas the Birds bring a three-game winning streak home as they open up a series Friday against the Pirates. Entering the game the O’s are just two games out of a wild card playoff spot.

"It feels really good," said Mullins. "The strong outing we had out in Texas, a lot of emotions took place during that series and it was good to bounce back from that and go out there, play hard and still get three wins out of it."

The emotions Mullins talked about were due to seeing Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez traded.

The O's acquired outfielder Brett Phillips.

"I’m a guy who brings the energy and feeds off of energy," he said. "I’ve recognized that we’ve got a group that’s hungry here and a group that’s willing to get better and wants to win regardless of circumstances in the past."

The current Orioles aren’t the only ones returning to the yard this weekend. Some of the most beloved former Birds are back at the ballpark to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards.

The man who started the very first game at Oriole Park had some bold words about the Baltimore product.

"If you could have any lineup in baseball right now, not only talking about right night but looking forward, I would take the Oriole lineup right now," said former Orioles pitcher and current Cubs broadcaster Rick Sutcliffe.

The 30th anniversary of Oriole Park festivities continue throughout the weekend.

