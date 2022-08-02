Watch Now
Orioles trade All Star closer Jorge Lopez to Twins

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws a pitch to the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 02, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Orioles are again making noise ahead of the trade deadline, this time by trading their lone All Star to the Twins.

The birds sent closer Jorge Lopez to Minnesota, in exchange for four minor league pitchers.

So far this season, Lopez has recorded 19 saves with a 1.68 ERA.

Those numbers earned the 29-year-old his first All Star nod.

He's currently in his fifth MLB season, and third with the O's.

Coming back to Baltimore are southpaws Cade Povich, 22, and Juan Rojas, 18, along with right handers Juan Nunez, 21 and Yennier Cano, 28.

The trade comes one day after the team made the decision to trade fan favorite and clubhouse leader, Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros for a pair of pitching prospects.

