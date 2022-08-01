Orioles trade away heart and soul of team Trey Mancini to Houston

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles traded one of their hearts and souls.

The Orioles sent first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros on Monday for some pitching prospects, according to MLB.com.

Mancini has been in the Orioles system since he was drafted in the eighth round in 2013.

He made his debut with the Orioles on September 20, 2016.

This season, Mancini was batting .268 with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in.

Last Thursday, in a game celebrating Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba, a fan Mancini was close with, he hit a two-run inside-the-park home run at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, in his final home game with the Orioles.

In 2021, Mancini was named American League Comeback Player of the Year after he had undergone treatment for stage 3 colon cancer and missed the previous season.

In 2019, Mancini batted .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs.

