Orioles celebrating 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — This weekend, the Orioles will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. They start a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night.

If you go to the game, the first 20,000 fans ages 15 and over will receive a Cedric Mullins 30/30 bobblehead. Mullins is the first Oriole ever to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season. Last year, his performance earned him a trip to the MLB All-Star game. He was the Orioles' lone selection. Some former Orioles players will be on Eutaw Street near the New Era cap store from 6 to 7 signing autographs. The team has not announced which former players will be there.

On Saturday, there's another giveaway for fans. The first 15,000 fans 15 and over will receive a shirt commemorating the 30th anniversary.

The Orioles are partying like it's 1992 with classic ticket prices. You can purchase tickets to Saturday's game starting at just $4. Click here to buy a ticket.

Before Saturday's game, there will be a special pregame ceremony featuring Orioles from the last 30 years. Robert Andino, Mike Devereaux, Jay Gibbons, Chris Hoiles, Ubaldo Jimenez, Rodrigo Lopez, Cedric Mullins, Mike Mussina, Jeff Reboulet, Rick Sutcliffe and Eddie Murray will be honored. Murray and Mussina are scheduled to throw out the first pitch.

Following the game, there's a concert featuring Baltimore's Dru Hill. It's part of the Birdland Summer Music Series. The 'I Love The 90s' concert features Dru Hill, Smash Mouth and DJ Spinderella, best known as the DJ for Salt-N-Pepa.

For more information about this weekend's festivities, click here.