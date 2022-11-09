Some County Executive races in Maryland remain up in the air

BALTIMORE — Although the General Election has come and gone, some County Executive races in Maryland have yet to be called.

Some though have been settled.

Voters on Tuesday gave Johnny Olszewski a second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive.

He defeated Republican challenger Pat McDonough by a more than 17 point margin.

A former state delegate, McDonough ran his campaign by accusing Olszewski of abandoning Baltimore County public safety laws.

Over in Howard County voters were faced with a 2018 rematch between Democratic incumbent Calvin Ball and his Republican predecessor Allan Kittleman.

Despite support from Governor Larry Hogan and former RNC Chair Michael Steele, it appears Kittleman will lose to Ball for a second consecutive election cycle.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, with all 118 precincts reporting, Ball leads by 13,753 votes. He declared victory Tuesday night.

In Harford County, Republican Bob Cassilly looks to have run away with the nomination over Democrat Blane H. Miller, III.

Coming off a significant Primary Election victory over Billy Boniface, Cassilly was seen as the favorite to replace outgoing County Executive Barry Glassman, who lost his bid for State Comptroller.

A current State Senator, Cassilly centered his campaign around suspending the state gas tax and repealing an 18 percent motor fuel tax increase that went into effect July 1.

He also helped sponsor the Judicial Transparency Act, and a pair of other bills to modify Maryland's wear and carry gun permit laws and to enact voter ID requirements during elections.

Frederick County also appears poised to flip the County Executive's office from Democrat to Republican.

With all 83 Election Day precincts reporting, Michel Hough is ahead of Jessica Fitzwater by just shy of 8,800 votes.

If that lead holds up, Hough would replace term limited County Executive Jan Gardner.

One race that remains up in the air is for Anne Arundel County Executive.

As it stands now, Republican Jessica Haire leads Democratic Incumbent Steuart Pittman by 10,863 votes with all 195 precincts reporting.