After SCOTUS ruling, GOP lawmakers aim to modify Maryland's "wear and carry" law

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 30, 2022
BALTIMORE — Maryland is continuing to grapple with a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that "proper cause," not be required when applying for a concealed carry permit.

The case stemmed out of New York and a law they had passed that required conceal carry applicants to “demonstrate a special need for self- protection distinguishable from that of the general community,” in order to obtain a permit.

By a 6-3 margin, the Supreme Court overturned the New York law by stating "the constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees."

RELATED: With similar concealed carry laws as New York, could SCOTUS ruling impact Maryland?

In Maryland, the current law is very similar to that of which was deemed unconstitutional in New York.

According to the the Maryland State Police Licensing division, to obtain a Wear and Carry Permit here applicants must show "a good and substantial reason to wear, carry, or transport a handgun, such as finding that the permit is necessary as a reasonable precaution against danger."

On Thursday, members of Maryland's House Republican Caucus sent a letter to Attorney General Brian Frosh urging him to declare that part of State law as "unconstitutional" and "unenforceable."

WMAR-2 News reached out to Frosh's office for comment, and here is what they said.

"We received the letter this morning and will respond to the caucus."

Other states, including neighboring New Jersey, with similar laws have since modified them in light of the high court's decision.

Read the full letter from the Maryland House Republican Caucus below.

