Comptroller calls for special legislative session to address impending gas tax hike

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot is calling on the Maryland General Assembly to convene a special legislative session to address an upcoming 18 percent hike on the state's gas tax.

The move comes one day after Franchot and Governor Larry Hogan exchanged in a back and forth about who has the power to prevent the increase from going into effect July 1.

At question is a 2012 law passed by the General Assembly that automatically increases Maryland’s gas taxes based on inflation rates.

If it goes into effect, gas taxes in Maryland would increase to 43 cents per gallon, which equates to about 7 cents more than the current historically high rate of fuel.

Hogan has called the tax increase "unconscionable," and yesterday urged Franchot to either extend the tax payment deadline and/or to waive penalties altogether if they go unpaid.

But Franchot says he does not have the legal authority to alter or stop the automatic increase, unless emergency legislation is passed by the General Assembly.

RELATED: Gov. Hogan and Comptroller Franchot each call on the other to ease pain at pump

If granted that authority by lawmakers, Franchot said he would suspend the tax increase from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

“While there appears to be continued disagreement between the Governor and my office – and the Attorney General’s interpretation of law – on whether or not I have existing authority to suspend the automatic increase to the gas tax set to go into effect on July 1, one thing is for certain: the executive and legislative branches have unquestionable authority to prevent an 18% increase to the gas tax – from 36 cents to 43 cents – from taking effect," Franchot said Tuesday.

Franchot is also asking the legislature to again impose a state gas tax holiday through September 30, similar to the one adopted in March.

So far, Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have declined to comment on the impending tax.