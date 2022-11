ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — There could be a new county executive in Anne Arundel County.

Republican Jessica Haire is leading incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman. The State Board of Elections shows Haire leading with about 53% of the vote.

However, the race has not been called. Anne Arundel County's Board of Elections has not counted mail-in ballots.

They'll start the process Thursday.