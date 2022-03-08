Watch
Maryland Senate unanimously passes bill that would track judges sentencing decisions

<p>MIAMI - FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:33:04-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Senate has unanimously passed a big chunk of legislation proposed by Governor Larry Hogan aimed at reducing violent crime.

The Judicial Transparency Act requires the state's Commission on Criminal Sentencing Policy to publish and track the sentences imposed by judges for violent crime convictions.

It would also disallow plea agreements to be considered compliant with sentencing guidelines, unless the actual imposed sentence itself falls within that range.

The Commission would then be tasked with publishing an annual report.

Hogan has pitched the same bill during every General Assembly since at least 2019, with no success.

MORE: Hogan sounds off on actions of Democratic lawmakers during special legislative session

The bill now advances to the House, where they will once again decide its fate.

