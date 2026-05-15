BALTIMORE — The Ravens' schedule for 2026 is officially out, and while fans are reacting, so are local businesses that will be impacted this fall.

The Ravens' 2026 schedule was revealed Thursday night, which means bars like The Horse You Came In On Saloon will soon be planning their game day specials and staffing schedules.

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Ravens' 2026 schedule release has local bars planning for game day rush Ravens' 2026 schedule release has local bars planning for game day rush

A live music establishment, they're not exactly a sports bar. They'll still have performances on game days, but not during the games.

"When the Ravens are on, that game sound will be on and takes precedence over anything else," said bartender Mark Kostelnik. "Along with the Orioles—when that's on, we'll have it on any of our TVs regardless of who else is playing or any other team."

Closer to the stadium in Federal Hill, bars like Magerk's Pub will also get started on planning future logistics like their own football specials, how much staff they need, and sometimes even when they'll be open.

"I will not know how much of a life I'm going to have from September to December," said General Manager Ashlea Zahner.

"Day games—we need to be a little bit more prepared for as far as inventory, bodies behind the bar, the whole nine. If they're playing at 1 o'clock, we move our open time up from 11 to 9, 8:30, depending on who we're playing."

The Jesse Minter era begins with Baltimore's first game of the season at Indianapolis on September 13. Their home opener will be a week later on September 20 against the New Orleans Saints.