2026 Ravens schedule features historic international game, four primetime contests

BALTIMORE — It's the moment we've all been waiting for — the Baltimore Ravens' schedule for the 2026-2027 season has arrived.

The schedule is as follows:



2026 BALTIMORE RAVENS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

WK

DATE

OPPONENT

PLACE

TIME

1

Sun., Sept. 13

at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium

1 p.m. (CBS)

2

Sun., Sept. 20

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

M&T BANK STADIUM

1 p.m. (CBS)

3

Sun., Sept. 27

vs. Dallas Cowboys

Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

4:25 p.m. (CBS)

4

Sun., Oct. 4

TENNESSEE TITANS

M&T BANK STADIUM

1 p.m. (CBS)

5

Sun., Oct. 11*

at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8:20 p.m. (NBC)

6

Sun., Oct. 18*

at Cleveland Browns

Huntington Bank Field

1 p.m. (FOX)

7

Sun., Oct. 25*

CINCINNATI BENGALS

M&T BANK STADIUM

1 p.m. (CBS)

8

Sun., Nov. 1*

at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium

1 p.m. (CBS)

9

Thurs., Nov. 5*

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

M&T BANK STADIUM

8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

10

Mon., Nov. 16*

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

M&T BANK STADIUM

8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

11

Sun., Nov. 22*

at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium

1 p.m. (FOX)

12

Sun., Nov. 29*

at Houston Texans

Reliant Stadium

1 p.m. (CBS)

13

Sun., Dec. 6

BYE





14

Sun., Dec. 13*

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

M&T BANK STADIUM

1 p.m. (FOX)

15

Sun., Dec. 20*

at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium

1 p.m. (CBS)

16

Sun., Dec. 27*

CLEVELAND BROWNS

M&T BANK STADIUM

1 p.m. (CBS)

17

Thurs., Dec. 31*

at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium

8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

18

Jan. 10/11 TBD

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

M&T BANK STADIUM

TBD



The Ravens will play eight games at M&T Bank Stadium and nine on the road.

Baltimore will take on their division rivals, the NFC South, AFC South, and the Bills, Chargers, and Cowboys.

The matchup against the Cowboys will take place in Rio — the first NFL game ever played internationally in Brazil. That game is set for Week 3, September 27, at 4:25 p.m.

The Ravens' home opener is set for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, which marks just the fourth time in team history, and first since 2019, that Baltimore will face an NFC opponent to begin their home slate of games.

Primetime play for the Ravens begins in Week 5 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Baltimore will play four total primetime games this season, including two home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, and one away game on New Year's Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens will end their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers once again on January 11 at a time to be determined.