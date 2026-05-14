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2026 Ravens schedule features historic international game, four primetime contests

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Terrance Williams/AP
A general view image of M&T Bank Stadium before an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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BALTIMORE — It's the moment we've all been waiting for — the Baltimore Ravens' schedule for the 2026-2027 season has arrived.

The schedule is as follows:

2026 BALTIMORE RAVENS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
WK
DATE
OPPONENT
PLACE
TIME
1
Sun., Sept. 13
at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium
1 p.m. (CBS)
2
Sun., Sept. 20
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
M&T BANK STADIUM
1 p.m. (CBS)
3
Sun., Sept. 27
vs. Dallas Cowboys
Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
4:25 p.m. (CBS)
4
Sun., Oct. 4
TENNESSEE TITANS
M&T BANK STADIUM
1 p.m. (CBS)
5
Sun., Oct. 11*
at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8:20 p.m. (NBC)
6
Sun., Oct. 18*
at Cleveland Browns
Huntington Bank Field
1 p.m. (FOX)
7
Sun., Oct. 25*
CINCINNATI BENGALS
M&T BANK STADIUM
1 p.m. (CBS)
8
Sun., Nov. 1*
at Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium
1 p.m. (CBS)
9
Thurs., Nov. 5*
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
M&T BANK STADIUM
8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
10
Mon., Nov. 16*
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
M&T BANK STADIUM
8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
11
Sun., Nov. 22*
at Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium
1 p.m. (FOX)
12
Sun., Nov. 29*
at Houston Texans
Reliant Stadium
1 p.m. (CBS)
13
Sun., Dec. 6
BYE
 
 
14
Sun., Dec. 13*
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
M&T BANK STADIUM
1 p.m. (FOX)
15
Sun., Dec. 20*
at Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium
1 p.m. (CBS)
16
Sun., Dec. 27*
CLEVELAND BROWNS
M&T BANK STADIUM
1 p.m. (CBS)
17
Thurs., Dec. 31*
at Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium
8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
18
Jan. 10/11 TBD
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
M&T BANK STADIUM
TBD

The Ravens will play eight games at M&T Bank Stadium and nine on the road.

Baltimore will take on their division rivals, the NFC South, AFC South, and the Bills, Chargers, and Cowboys.

The matchup against the Cowboys will take place in Rio — the first NFL game ever played internationally in Brazil. That game is set for Week 3, September 27, at 4:25 p.m.

The Ravens' home opener is set for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, which marks just the fourth time in team history, and first since 2019, that Baltimore will face an NFC opponent to begin their home slate of games.

Primetime play for the Ravens begins in Week 5 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Baltimore will play four total primetime games this season, including two home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, and one away game on New Year's Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens will end their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers once again on January 11 at a time to be determined.

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