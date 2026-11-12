Brissett, Patterson take on key roles as Ravens prepare for Chargers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are hoping experience and adaptability will help stabilize their quarterback situation as they prepare for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New quarterback Jacoby Brissett spoke with reporters for the first time since Baltimore acquired him in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals last week. Brissett joins a Ravens team that has had extra time to get him acclimated, with 10 days between last Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Monday night's contest against the Chargers.

The veteran quarterback's experience could also prove valuable. Baltimore is Brissett's seventh NFL team in 11 seasons, and the Ravens are counting on his ability to adjust quickly to new teammates, coaches and offensive systems.

"You're around a lot of different people, a lot of different systems, different situations every year kind of," Brissett said. "So just being able to be flexible, that's what has kept me in this league for so long. And this is no different, so excited for this opportunity and trying to make the most of it."

Brissett is Baltimore's fourth starting quarterback in four games, creating challenges for the coaching staff as it adjusts its offensive game plan.

Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said the transition has become easier as Brissett has spent more time with the team. With limited time to establish familiarity, the coaching staff has focused on returning to the fundamentals and finding common ground.

"Everything is kind of a first right now, and it kind of forces you to go back to the building blocks," Doyle said. "But the more time he's with us, the more time we get to spend with him, obviously you start to build those things that you start to see common ground on. I'm new with him, and we really have to try to accelerate as fast as we can to try to get on the same page."

Ravens Name Riley Patterson Starting Kicker

Baltimore also made moves to address its kicking situation, signing Riley Patterson to the active roster and bringing Harrison Mevis onto the practice squad.

Both kickers appeared in five games this season before being released by their previous teams. Patterson most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, while Mevis spent time with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite their recent releases, the Ravens see potential in both kickers based on their performances last season and their workouts with the team.

Special teams coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. confirmed that Patterson will handle kicking duties Monday night.

"We're going into the game with Riley Patterson as our kicker. Riley is going to be kicking for us," Levine said. "Mevis is here. Both of those guys had great workouts. Both of those guys made pretty big kicks last year. We liked both of their workouts, but Riley will be our kicker going into Monday night."

With Brissett taking over under center and Patterson set to handle kicking duties, the Ravens are turning their attention to Monday night's matchup against the Chargers.

Los Angeles enters the game at 0-8, making the Chargers the NFL's last remaining winless team. Baltimore will look to take advantage of the matchup as it continues to navigate changes at two key positions.

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