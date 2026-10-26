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Affordable housing communities open in Columbia, adding 200+ apartments to Howard County

WMAR-2 News Headlines, October 26, 2026
WMAR-2 News Headlines, October 26, 2026
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COLUMBIA, Md. — Two new housing communities are opening in Columbia, adding more than 200 apartment homes to Howard County.

The Vision at Parkway replaces a 41-unit building with 82 new homes, while Legacy at Cedar Lane replaces an older 62-unit property with 123 new homes.

The projects are part of a larger effort to redevelop aging housing in the area.

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Developers say the new communities continue the original vision behind Columbia.

"It is really important because here in Columbia, the vision that Jim Rouse started with is that it was a community for everyone and for all to come and live, and that is what these communities represent. We have deeply affordable opportunities for residents," said Janine Lind, president of Enterprise Community Development.

The two developments include one- to four-bedroom apartments, along with energy-efficient features and new community amenities.

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