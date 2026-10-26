Baltimore named one of National Geographic's best places in the world to travel in 2027

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is getting some international recognition heading into 2027.

National Geographic has named Baltimore one of its 25 Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2027, putting Charm City alongside destinations across six continents. The annual list was released Oct. 20 and was selected by National Geographic’s global community of writers, photographers and explorers.

Baltimore’s place on the list comes as the city prepares to mark 200 years of American railroading. The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, the nation’s first commercial railroad, was chartered in Baltimore in 1827.

That history will be front and center at the National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation, formerly the B&O Railroad Museum. National Geographic highlighted the museum’s $38 million upgrade ahead of the bicentennial, including a restored 33,000-square-foot building and its historic 22-sided roundhouse.

But National Geographic’s case for visiting Baltimore goes beyond trains.

It specifically references the fabled crab cakes at Faidley's Seafood at Lexington Market "the jewel of the city’s neighborhood-based public markets." It also talks about "the city's best steamed crabs" at Nick's Fish House.

The article also highlights Baltimore’s connection to the Chesapeake Bay. National Geographic highlights the Baltimore Blueway, a network of kayaking trails spanning 20 miles of the city’s waterfront.

For visitors looking for Baltimore history, the publication points to Fort McHenry, where the city's successful defense during the War of 1812 inspired Francis Scott Key to write the poem that became “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Baltimore is one of 25 destinations across six continents included on National Geographic’s 2027 list.

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